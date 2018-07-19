Cop-Hating Antifa Terrorist Caught With Explosives

A 43-year-old cop-hating Antifa extremist was arrested after authorities discovered bomb making materials and chemicals in the man’s home indicating that he was planning to carry out a terror attack.

Authorities connected Mark Einerwold to three separate burglaries in the Tea and Dell Rapids areas of South Dakota and raided his home on Tuesday afternoon.

“While serving the search warrant, detectives found what they say were bomb making materials and chemicals,” reports KDLT.

“Authorities say they found multiple explosive devices as well as aluminum nitrate and aluminum powder, which authorities say have no use other than for an explosive device.”

Along with firearms and a homemade firearms silence, cops also uncovered “multiple items related to Antifa,” in addition to other material “indicating an extreme hatred for law enforcement and government.”

“We don’t know what his intentions were, or what they were. But it’s pretty safe to say, we stopped something from happening,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Jason Gearman, suggesting that Einerwold was planning to carry out a terror attack.

The story underscores the fact that Antifa is a violent terrorist organization and should be treated that way.

The group’s activity have been formally classified by the Department of Homeland Security as “domestic terrorism”.

As Politico reports, “By April 2016, authorities believed that “anarchist extremists” were the primary instigators of violence at public rallies against a range of targets.” According to a senior state law enforcement official, “A whole bunch of them” have been deemed dangerous enough to be placed on U.S. terrorism watch lists.”

The report also noted how separate FBI and DHS reports confirmed that they were monitoring “conduct deemed potentially suspicious and indicative of terrorist activity” by Antifa groups.

As we reported in July last year, the Department of Homeland Security in New Jersey officially listed Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization on its website.

A leaked FBI field report also documented how explosives linked to Antifa were found on college campuses.

FBI field report: Antifa has improvised explosives stored on college campuses. Members of Antifa have met with Islamic terrorists to obtain weapons & training. This is why the DHS now lists Antifa as a terror group. pic.twitter.com/TkbL3BRCgu — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 30, 2017

Earlier this year, German authorities also uncovered, “an Antifa-linked hoard of chemicals, high-explosives, and a mobile bomb factory.”

Muslim convert and would-be domestic terrorist Everitt Aaron Jameson, who planned to carry out a Christmas Day massacre on Pier 39 in San Francisco, was also a supporter of Antifa.

The conclusion is clear; Anyone who publicly expresses support for Antifa, which innumerable people on the left have repeatedly, is openly supporting a terrorist organization.

