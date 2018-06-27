Cop Hospitalized From Opioid-Laced Flyer Placed On Sheriff Vehicles

A Texas Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after being exposed to an opioid-laced flyer that was found on her patrol vehicle.

“She picked it up and didn’t think anything of it, but as she drove to her destination she began feeling a little bit lightheaded and having a few other symptoms,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Tuesday.

“We’re going to take this matter very seriously,” he said. “We just wanted to get this information out to the public because we don’t know if it’s an isolated incident.”

URGENT: Flyers placed on the windshields of some #HCSO vehicles this afternoon at 601 Lockwood have tested positive for the opiod Fentanyl. One sergeant who touched a flyer is receiving medical treatment. Call authorities if you see these flyers and DO NOT TOUCH. #hounews #lesm pic.twitter.com/1mp03U8OGn — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2018

An investigation found the flyers had been placed on over 10 vehicles, and one of the fliers tested positive for fentanyl, Gonzalez said.

“I was shocked because this is unprecedented,” said Daryl Shorter, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the Baylor College of Medicine.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid medication … used to treat very severe pain, post-operative, post-surgical pain. It’s similar to morphine, but it’s about 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.”

UPDATE: The sergeant who came into contact with a flyer that tested positive for Fentanyl is alert and receiving treatment. Harris County Haz-Mat is evaluating the scene at 601 Lockwood. #hounews pic.twitter.com/JBXa93cfXk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2018

The deputy has received treatment and is expected to recover.

“Someone could have died. The fact it is now being used against officers is a game-changer,” Harris County Precinct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen told local news.

Fentanyl is extremely potent and can be deadly in even small amounts being absorbed through the skin, so several law enforcement agencies are considering arming officers with Narcan, an emergency treatment for opioid overdoses, he said.

“They can soak it. There’s a lot of different ways, but mainly soaking it and this is purposely — obviously purposely — done with the intent to harm police officers. So it really is hitting us in our own backyard.”

“I can tell you this case will be vigorously investigated and we will hopefully catch the people that did this. I mean, this is a very serious matter,” he added.

If the drug-laced flyers on patrol vehicles wasn’t strange enough, the content of the flyers may be just as alarming.

The flyers, originating from a website called Targetedjustice.com, eerily describe the CIA and U.S. Air Force using microwave “bullet” technology and sonic weaponry to psychologically control the population, similar to documents inadvertently given to a journalist in April detailing “mass remote mind control” using cell phone towers.

“The Deep State operations are funded and run [by the] wealthy Rockefeller family and Council on Foreign Relations (CFR.org),” the flyer concludes.

Targeted Justice released a statement Wednesday through Twitter to address the matter, claiming the group doesn’t “condone wrongdoing of any kind.”

