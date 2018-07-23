Cop Who Responded to School Shooting Explains Why He Now Trains Teachers to Carry Guns

Quinn Cunningham has 23 years of law enforcement experience including 17 years with the Colorado SWAT team, in which he is currently a team leader. He was one of the first responders to a deadly 2013 shooting at Arapahoe High School near Denver. Since 2015, he has been actively training teachers to carry inside their schools.

During the most recent three-day FASTER Colorado training course for teachers, where Cunningham was one of four active-duty law enforcement officer instructors, he shared his experience and worldview with the Washington Free Beacon.

Cunningham’s story began just before 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2013, when an 18-year-old student entered Arapahoe High School with a pump-action shotgun and a bag full of Molotov cocktails. As he opened fire, the call for help went out to local law enforcement. Cunningham had recently been injured in a fall and was assigned to desk duty but geared up and responded anyway.

Read more