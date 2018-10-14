Cops: 11 Dead Babies Found Hidden in Funeral Home's Ceiling

Image Credits: Video screenshot.

Eleven dead babies were found inside a funeral home’s ceiling, Detroit officials say.

Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) said it found tiny bodies inside a cardboard box and a small casket hidden inside the ceiling of Cantrell Funeral Home on Detroit’s east side after receiving an anonymous tip.

“We will use the evidence gathered today to add to our open investigation and will continue to work with local law enforcement as this case proceeds,” said spokesperson Jason Moon.

The state had previously shut down the funeral home in April after officials said they found “deplorable, unsanitary conditions,” including decomposing bodies covered in mold.

The state’s inspector was first denied entry into the home, but once he got in he found “unclean and unsanitary embalming room, with peeling and chipping paint, water stained walls, dirty floors, and stained protective gear,” according to the state.

One body in particular was found “with unknown fluids in the facial area,” they said.

“LARA also discovered several business violations, including operating with an expired prepaid funeral and cemetery sales registration,” the media added. “They determined the funeral home participated in gross negligence, deceit, fraud, incompetence, and dishonesty in the practice of mortuary science.”

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

SNL Mocks Trump-Kanye Meeting: "Oh My God, He's Black Me!"

SNL Mocks Trump-Kanye Meeting: “Oh My God, He’s Black Me!”

U.S. News
Comments
Trump hits message of Democrats as "angry mob" at Kentucky rally

Trump hits message of Democrats as “angry mob” at Kentucky rally

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Clinton Viewed as ‘Kiss of Death’ for Democratic Candidates

U.S. News
comments

Nervous Dems ask: Could Election Day disaster strike again?

U.S. News
comments

FBI Steals Treasure Hunters’ Civil War Gold Worth Up To $250 Million

U.S. News
comments

Comments