Cops Accost Pro-2nd Amendment Parkland Survivor Over Gun Range Photos

Parkland school shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv says he was aggressively interrogated by police after social media posts showed he visited a gun range.

On Friday, Kashuv – who does not prescribe to the anti-gun rhetoric of his fellow anti-Second Amendment #NeverAgain peers – wrote he was learning to fire a gun for the first time.

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Other posts showed Kashuv firing an AR-15 and an instructor teaching him how to fire.

Facts matter. I wish the facts of guns were more known. We need to educate the public and show them why they NEED the 2A. pic.twitter.com/HzjEx9LH2r — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

"A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." pic.twitter.com/mfVRATZ4DT — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

When he returned to school Monday he was ordered to the principal’s office, where he was informed that other students “had been upset by his posts,” according to The Daily Wire.

In a statement to The Wire, Kashuv described meeting with the armed campus resource officer, being questioned aggressively by a member of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and said police repeatedly referred to him as “the pro-Second Amendment kid.”

Near the end of third period, my teacher got a call from the office saying I need to go down and see a Mr. Greenleaf. I didn’t know Mr. Greenleaf, but it turned out that he was an armed school resource officer. I went down and found him, and he escorted me to his office. Then a second security officer walked in and sat behind me. Both began questioning me intensely. First, they began berating my tweet, although neither of them had read it; then they began aggressively asking questions about who I went to the range with, whose gun we used, about my father, etc. They were incredibly condescending and rude. Then a third officer from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office walked in, and began asking me the same questions again. At that point, I asked whether I could record the interview. They said no. I asked if I had done anything wrong. Again, they answered no. I asked why I was there. One said, “Don’t get snappy with me, do you not remember what happened here a few months ago?” They continued to question me aggressively, though they could cite nothing I had done wrong. They kept calling me “the pro-Second Amendment kid.” I was shocked and honestly, scared. It definitely felt like they were attempting to intimidate me. I was treated like a criminal for no reason other than having gone to the gun range and posted on social media about it.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office did not respond to Daily Wire’s request for comment.

