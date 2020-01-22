COPS: FL man killed pro-Trump boss with trowel after ‘argument about politics’

A Florida man faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his Trump-supporting boss with a trowel after an “argument about politics” Monday morning.

UPDATE: Mason Toney has been captured by OCSO and taken into custody without incident. https://t.co/OHuT7gTvUl — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 20, 2020

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a construction site at Exit 254 on the Florida Turnpike around 10:45 a.m. after workers reported the murder of 28-year-old William Knight, described as the boss and a “proud and outspoken American and pro-Donald Trump,” WKMGreports.

Workers told responding officers Knight got into an argument with Mason Toney, 28, during a drive between work sites, and shortly after heard Knight screaming for help. When the witnesses responded, they told police they found Toney standing over Knight repeatedly stabbing him with a trowel.

According to WOGX:

Investigators said that they found a brand new American flag next to Knight’s body, noting it did not belong to Knight or anyone at the job site.

Toney’s arrest affidavit also said that he had brought a red and white backpack to work on Monday, which co-workers told investigators was unusual because Toney never brings anything with him to work.

The workers told investigators that he should not have needed to bring any tools to work with him because all those tools needed for work are provided on the job site.

“Once deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab wounds,” Orange County Deputy Christian Marrero said. “That male was pronounced dead by the Orange County Fire Department.”

Witnesses told police they threw things at Toney in an attempt to stop the attack, and he responded by calling them “terrorists” before fleeing the scene in a white pick-up. Co-workers told investigators Toney and Knight were friends and Knight had picked his alleged killer up for work Monday morning.



“According to the affidavit, Toney is very outspoken about his beliefs and has said the government is out to get him,” WKMG reports.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office put out a bulletin for Toney and a stolen white Dodge Ram.

Around 6:30 p.m., OCSO announced he was arrested in Brevard County and transported to the Orange County jail, where he was held without bond after a hearing Tuesday.

Toney ignored questions shouted by reporters outside the jail and stood mute as a judge denied his bail.

Julia Knight, mother of the slain construction worker, told WFTV her son was longtime friends with Toney and helped to get him the job.

“He would get up early in the morning and he would pick up his friend,” Julia Knight said. “My son goes, ‘Mason needs help,’ so he got him a job.”

She told the television station she last saw her son when he left for work in his new truck to pick up Toney.

“We were expecting him to come home tonight in the truck,” she said. “He never came home.”

Bill Knight, William Knight’s father, said his son was the type of man who “would help anybody.”

His son, who went by his middle name Steven, will be remembered most for spreading love and laughter, and the family is asking for folks with pictures of his son to forward them online, WFTV reports.

“His charm, his laughter, his wit – it was a comedy show with him,” the father said. “When my son and I always got together, it was an awesome time. And those days, I’ll miss him.”

