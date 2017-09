Paralleling a similar case from 2014 where 12 yr old Tamir Rice was killed by police as he was playing alone in a park with toy gun, a man with a bright green squirt gun was shot 7 times by police who jumped out of their car firing. The car then ran over him. Yet BLM isn’t interested because they can’t exploit racial division from the incident and they don’t want to come together to solve the problem with policing.