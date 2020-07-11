Cops Raid Mansion Of St. Louis Couple Who Defended Home From Protesters, Confiscate AR-15

St. Louis authorities confiscated an AR-15 used by Mark McCloskey, who made headlines with his wife Patricia last month when they defended their historic mansion from protesters who had broken down a gate to trespass on their private road.

Police executed a search warrant Friday evening at the McCloskey’s home, seizing the rifle used in the June 28 incident, according to KSDK. The couple said their attorney was in possession of the pistol Patricia McCloskey brandished during the confrontation. The raid comes two weeks after St. Louis circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner vowed to work with the St. Louis Police Department to conduct an investigation into the incident.

According to the report, there are no charges against the McCloskeys at this time, as the warrant was just for the guns.

As Fox News reports, the McCloskeys appeared on “Hannity” where they said that protesters had returned to their neighborhood on July 3, however they had been tipped off and hired private security before “300 to 500 people” entered their gated community, according to Patricia McCloskey.

“[They said] that they were going to kill us,” she said. “They were going to come in there. They were going to burn down the house. They were going to be living in our house after I was dead, and they were pointing to different rooms and said, ‘That’s going to be my bedroom and that’s going to be the living room and I’m going to be taking a shower in that room’.”

And now they’ve been disarmed.

When CHAZistan Marxists showed up at HER house, Seattle Mayor changed her tune. As the mob fires into SUV and an arsonist sets himself on fire trying to burn down a home, what are YOUR legal rights to protect yourself? The case of the lawyers in St. Louis standing outside their home is a good example. The social media mob had a field day with the lawyers in St. Louis but now another picture emerges.

