Cops' Startup Uses Facial Recognition to Improve Security

At one MotoMart, you can’t enter at night unless you look into the camera.

If your face is obscured by a mask, face or hood, the door stays locked. If the camera gets a good look at you, it lets you in.

The MotoMart, on Riverview Drive just north of Interstate 270, is piloting a facial recognition system designed by a trio of current and former police officers who decided they’d rather prevent crimes than investigate them.

Their company, Blue Line Technology, has installed cameras with its software at several places around town, including Spire’s corporate headquarters, St. Mary’s High School and another convenience store on Hampton Avenue.

