Cops Threaten To Arrest UK Store Owner Over 'Don't Fund Terrorism' Sign

Tommy Robinson of The Rebel Media noticed a local convenient store in Sunderland, England displaying a sign reading, “Don’t fund terrorism, shop at Fletchers.”

Amused by the sign, Robinson decided to head into the store and chat with the owner who said he posted the message in response to recent terror attacks throughout the UK.

The sign also refers to other British corner stores who have been caught laundering money to terrorists in Afghanistan.

The owner of the business said the sign has been well received by locals, many even taking pictures in front of the store, but local police have threatened him with arrest if it’s not taken it down.

Police say the sign is a public-order offense, but the owner of the shop says he will not obey the request.