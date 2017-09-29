Cops Using Sneakers to Spot MS-13 Members, Gang Leader Says

Forget the faces covered with tattoos. The gang signs. Even the guns and knives sticking out of their jeans.

The real way to spot an MS-13 gangster is by his sneakers.

A top leader of the notoriously violent gang told associates in the U.S. to ditch their footwear, because that’s how law enforcement was identifying members.

In a racketeering indictment unsealed Thursday, Edwin Manica Flores, known as “Shugar,” allegedly told other gang leaders to avoid wearing clothes and colors associated with MS-13 as to not attract police attention.

Read more