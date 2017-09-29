Cops Using Sneakers to Spot MS-13 Members, Gang Leader Says

Image Credits: flickr, wallslide.

Forget the faces covered with tattoos. The gang signs. Even the guns and knives sticking out of their jeans.

The real way to spot an MS-13 gangster is by his sneakers.

A top leader of the notoriously violent gang told associates in the U.S. to ditch their footwear, because that’s how law enforcement was identifying members.

In a racketeering indictment unsealed Thursday, Edwin Manica Flores, known as “Shugar,” allegedly told other gang leaders to avoid wearing clothes and colors associated with MS-13 as to not attract police attention.

Read more


Related Articles

Angry student steals MAGA hat, demands victim be punished

Angry student steals MAGA hat, demands victim be punished

Hot News
Comments
Outlaw Morgan Goes Off On The Privileged Whiners

Outlaw Morgan Goes Off On The Privileged Whiners

Hot News
Comments

NFL Favorability Gets Nearly Cut In Half After Anthem Protests

Hot News
Comments

NFL Is The New Antifa

Hot News
Comments

Shock Report: NFL’s Oakland Raiders Threw Game After White QB Refused To Kneel For National Anthem

Hot News
Comments

Comments