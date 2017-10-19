Corey Feldman Hints At Naming Hollywood Pedophiles

Actor Corey Feldman has hinted that he could be about to name the names of top Hollywood pedophiles in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse fall out.

Feldman, who in a 2011 interview revealed that Hollywood had a hidden pedophilia scandal, has been responding to tweets after I asked people to retweet if they thought Feldman should appear on the Alex Jones Show to reveal more of what he knows.

The tweet has received almost 11,000 retweets since being posted on Tuesday night.

RT if you think @Corey_Feldman should come on the Alex Jones Show and expose the Hollywood pedo network. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 17, 2017

One person responded to the tweet by telling Feldman it was time to start dropping the names of those involved in Hollywood’s pedophilia ring.

Feldman responded by liking the tweet, suggesting he might be preparing to do just that.

Hollywood pedo victim Corey Feldman likes tweet asking him to name names. Shit just got real. pic.twitter.com/YJs3RyFXWN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 18, 2017

Feldman’s previous claims about pedophilia being rampant are receiving fresh attention in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations.

“Will people now believe Corey Feldman about Hollywood abusers?” asks the New York Post’s Maureen Callahan.

“There are people that were the people that did this to both me and Corey (Haim) that are still working, they’re still out there, and that are some of the richest most powerful people in this business,” Feldman said during a 2013 appearance on The View. “And they do not want me saying what I am saying right now.”

Host Barbara Walters responded by chastising Feldman for making the claim.

“You’re damaging an entire industry,” Walters said.

Feldman first dropped the bombshell back in 2011 when he told ABC’s Nightline, “I can tell you that the number one problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be pedophilia. That’s the biggest problem for children in this industry.”

Feldman confirmed that pedophilia was widespread in Hollywood and that he was “surrounded” by abusers.

Feldman has since clarified that Weinstein wasn’t one of his abusers. The man he did name as a pedophile, known as ‘Ron’, worked as an assistant to Feldman’s father.

