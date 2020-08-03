Corona Paranoia: Panicked UK Resident Describes "Leaping Out of the Way" to Avoid Tourists

A story out of the UK describes how residents panicked by coronavirus in the tourist hot spot of Cornwall are “too scared” to go out, with one of them “leaping out of the way” to avoid other people.

The Independent report asserts that the “general consensus” amongst residents is abject fear of staycation tourists pouring into the region and infecting them with COVID-19, despite the fact that daily deaths from the virus in the UK have slowed to a trickle.

Complaining that visitors to the region were not properly social distancing, one female resident described physically leaping out of the way of people in sheer terror.

“My shielding is paused from today but I’m too scared to go out,” she said. “Tried walking into town a couple of times but no social distancing at all. I was constantly doubling back, leaping out of the way and panicking just to keep my distance from the hoards. It’s horrifying.”

Another resident in St Ives said she was “too scared” to go food shopping due to more people visiting supermarkets and had told her children to avoid the main shopping street.

The story illustrates how some have become so hysterical in response to the constant drumbeat of media alarmism surrounding coronavirus that they are literally terrified of other people coming anywhere near them.

The video clip below highlights how this mindset has greased the skids for an army of Karens to feverishly try to control other people’s behavior in their aggressive lust to obey and enforce COVID-19 rules.

