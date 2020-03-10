Coronavirus: 38yo Israeli Man In 'Critical Condition,' Healthy 32yo Asian Man In Brooklyn 'Has Respiratory Failure'

Some young people are having horrible reactions to the coronavirus, though such cases are reportedly statistically rare.

Israel’s healthcare system is preparing for the first case of a coronavirus fatality in the country, as a 38-year-old man from East Jerusalem is in critical condition, breathing on a respirator and in a medically induced coma. His possible death will put Israel in a different place in the crisis. Contrary to most cases in the country whose condition was not serious, a fatality, especially of a relatively young person, will be tangible evidence of the medical community’s difficulty in dealing with the virus, even with an advanced medical care system.

There’s no word on whether he had any pre-existing conditions.

There was another case out of Brooklyn where a “healthy” 32-year-old Asian man started experiencing “sudden, rapidly progressing respiratory failure.”



Bill Pulte spoke with the patient names “James” who said he thinks he has the worse “strain” of coronavirus and claimed he’s not getting appropriate medical care and wants to be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital where his brother works nearby.

I'm helping James because he needs a patient advocate right now. His family reached out to me. We don't need panic or hysteria. We need to be prepared for our love ones when they are sick. James's lungs are shutting down, he has a young daughter, just like me. — Bill Pulte (@pulte) March 9, 2020

For context, many people, such as the Australian couple below, get the coronavirus and experience little to no symptoms.

This is the couple that survived Covid-19. They explained what it's really like to be infected with the virus. pic.twitter.com/0cg81MdDrx — The Project (@theprojecttv) March 4, 2020

Everyone must weigh the risks and plan accordingly.

UPDATE:

Physician's assistant with coronavirus warns others to take it serious https://t.co/twr2wanQ53 via @MailOnline — johngaltfla.com (@johngaltfla) March 9, 2020

