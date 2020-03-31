Coronavirus: American Manufacturers Fear Ventilators Will be Made in China

American manufacturers fear they are being passed over for contracts to help make essential medical supplies by multinational corporations like General Motors (GM) in favor of more outsourcing to China in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Last weekend, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) to have GM begin the production of ventilators. On Monday, Ford announced its partnership with GE Healthcare to produce 50,000 ventilators in Michigan in 100 days.

Joe Padula, the President of the Tooling, Manufacturing & Technologies Association (TMT), told Breitbart News that the roughly 250 small to medium-sized manufacturers he represents in and around southeast Michigan have yet to secure contracts to help produce supplies necessary to fighting coronavirus.



“We really feel like we’re being left out of here,” Padula said. “They’re still sourcing out of China.”

In a survey, none of the Michigan-based manufacturers — who currently supply tools and components to Ford, GM, and Chrysler — said they have been asked to supply ventilator parts by GE Healthcare, Allied Healthcare, Medtronics, or Philips. Likewise, only a couple have been approached about supplying ventilator parts by Ford or GM.

