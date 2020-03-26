Coronavirus Bill Includes $350 Million For "Migration and Refugee Assistance"

The $2 trillion coronavirus crisis bill that passed the Senate includes a $350 million dollar injection of cash for “Migration and Refugee Assistance,” despite the fact that open borders contributed to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first place.

According to the bill, the money will be used to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.”

Quite how facilitating further migration, something that worsened the spread of coronavirus, will help “prevent” coronavirus is anyone’s guess.

The original House bill asked for $300 million, but apparently Republicans were happy for another $50 million to be added.

Rep. Matt Gaetz called the measure a “poison pill” that put “America LAST.”

Millions of Americans need help now. Dangerous poison pills like $350,000,000 for "Migration and Refugee Assistance" put America LAST. Democrats: This is not the time to advance your legislative agenda. This is the time to put #AmericaFirst. pic.twitter.com/1N9ArCVr5V — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 25, 2020

The spending bill also includes numerous other unrelated pork, including $25 million in funding for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

“If there is one thing this whole coronavirus debacle should have taught us, it’s that we need to bring in people with exotic diseases from all over the world at levels greater than ever before,” comments Chris Menahan.

If every western country had followed the example of Russia and ended ‘migration and refugee assistance’ back in January by closing their borders and keeping them closed until a vaccine was available, the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic would be significantly less horrific.

