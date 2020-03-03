Coronavirus Cases Explode in Iran

Iran has been among the Middle Eastern countries that have suffered the most from the spread of the COVID-19, with the total number of cases now over 2,300.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported 835 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours with 77 deaths and 2,336 infected.

“According to the latest data collected, (there are) 835 new cases of infection, 11 fatal new cases. In total, taking into account these data, the number of infections has increased to 2,336, the total number of deaths is 77. However, I am glad (to say) that 435 people have recovered,” the deputy head of the Iranian Ministry of Health said live on IRINN.

Iran is among the countries that are most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency.

So far, the virus infected nearly 80,000 people in mainland China, while over 2,800 people died and nearly 40,000 have recovered.

According to the latest WHO data, the number of those infected outside China has exceeded 7,000, while over 100 people have died.



