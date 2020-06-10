Coronavirus Cases Spike: Netanyahu Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ on Easing Restrictions

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said Israel was applying the “emergency brakes” on easing coronavirus restrictions, amid an upward trend of cases in the country.

Experts “showed us that there has been a very steep increase in morbidity. It could be that we are already seeing the doubling of the rate of infection within ten days. I very much hope not,” Netanyahu said in a meeting about the pandemic.

“What we decided to do, first of all, is to hit the ’emergency brake.’ We stopped all moves to ease restrictions that we were going to apply in the coming days. We will check this again next week.”

