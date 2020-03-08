Coronavirus Could Implode The Healthcare System

Rather than address the mockingbird media grappling with politicizing the narrative, our wannabe totalitarians on the Hill want to silence anyone questioning their coronavirus narrative.

Meanwhile, the Official numbers blow past the reports of 100,000 infected and 3,600 deceased and 60,000 recovered from a novel virus that has everyone guessing about its origins and its final outcome.

The spread of the coronavirus has the potential to destabilize governments from the top down as has been demonstrated in Iran as the head of an Iranian government task force on the coronavirus who had urged the public not to overreact about its spread has tested positive for the illness himself. There have been six politicians or government official killed by the virus in Iran so far.

Confirmed cases in China exceed the reported 80,000 mark and Chinese workers are returning back to work which officials say will spread the disease.

Meanwhile, airlines and tech companies face a potential financial bailout. The cancellation of major events including the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics add to public anxiety.

Unforeseen headaches like cyber attacks on health care systems as those that occurred recently at the University of Kentucky. And as cases continue to double every six days, the United States healthcare system faces an implosion. Zero Hedge reports, “A sobering analysis of how coronavirus is likely to impact the US healthcare system suggests that hospitals will be quickly overwhelmed with patients, and that all available beds will be filled by around May 8th if the virus tracks with Italy’s figures and 10% of patients require an ICU.”

