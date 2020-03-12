Coronavirus Enters The Second Phase

As coronavirus continues spreading, President Trump has suspended travel between the United States and most of Europe as the World Health Organization finally declared the Coronavirus a pandemic.

Of course, Democrat haters will hate as they claim President Trump has done nothing even though he quickly restricted travel from China at the end of January.

The 2019-2020 Season of the NBA has been suspended indefinitely after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive.

Meanwhile, the first positive case involving a major celebrity has occurred in Australia.

As Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson offered this statement to Deadline, “Deadline received a statement directly from Hanks: ‘Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.'”

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!