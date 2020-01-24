CORONAVIRUS: Everything You Need To Know --- Plan For Global Governance

Harrison Smith reports on the latest from the outbreak of Coronavirus in Wuhan, China. How it began, where it came from, how China is dealing with the outbreak, as well as conspiracy theories circulating around the virus.

Is this Bill Gates’ long-awaited excuse to usher in global governance?



Infowars reporter Rob Dew shows the patent number to the Coronavirus which is currently ravishing China.

