Coronavirus Memes Infect The Internet As Wuhan Strain Goes Global

As the Wuhan coronovirus pandemic grows exponentially, internet users respond in typical fashion… with hilarious memes.

this takes coronavirus meme to a whole another level 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iG3DpkM4pM — ⋆ wic ⋆⋆ (@sallycinnamon71) January 28, 2020

First picture of the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/o1eV9tGEPe — RandomMemes (@RandomMemes69) January 25, 2020

Just a little perspective on the coronavirus, except in meme format so everyone actually understands. pic.twitter.com/8xJ2nGwO2c — Klara Sjöberg (@klara_sjo) January 24, 2020

I should feel guilty about posting Coronavirus memes but bro, you are out there eating bats, what did you expect? pic.twitter.com/Da6nAaLTJO — DavePella (@DavePella) January 24, 2020

choose your fighter coronavirus edition pic.twitter.com/PVvtK83nRV — Posthumanist Memes© (@PutoNuro) January 26, 2020

WE GOT #CORONAVIRUS MEMES LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/rcaCaSh9aw — C 0 N T Λ G I 0 N W Λ V Ξ (@inteldotwav) January 23, 2020

The virgin corona virus The chad peste negra pic.twitter.com/bylGVaHBSV — Posthumanist Memes© (@PutoNuro) January 25, 2020

When you laughing at coronavirus memes but start to feel funny pic.twitter.com/2i9BVVWto8 — Victorrr🉐💮 (@VLA0415) January 25, 2020

I saw this meme and it seems right #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7xXnTnICWi — ElJonas (@Jonas_555) January 22, 2020

me rting coronavirus memes one day and being diagnosed w it the next day pic.twitter.com/PAknH99JDk — calyssa 📌 (@walkinintimes) January 26, 2020

when you laugh at the corona virus meme and you start coughing pic.twitter.com/2DpSo0odDz — araki with a gun (@Araki_gun) January 24, 2020

Coronavirus: *Exists* The Corona Beer CEO: pic.twitter.com/SJx5EyOOle

— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) January 26, 2020

Mexican beer rebrands as Ebola to avoid association with coronavirushttps://t.co/nZkzfoXzEe — The Postillon (@The_Postillon) January 24, 2020

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!