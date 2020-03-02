Coronavirus: Panic Buying Clears Shelves At Costco

Videos went viral on social media over the weekend showing panic buying at Costco warehouses throughout the United States.

Stores were packed in California, Washington, Hawaii and Minnesota:


The Harvard Business Review is predicting that supply chain disruptions from China are likely to come into full force in mid-March.

“We predict that the peak of the impact of Covid-19 on global supply chains will occur in mid-March, forcing thousands of companies to throttle down or temporarily shut assembly and manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Europe,” HBR reported. “The most vulnerable companies are those which rely heavily or solely on factories in China for parts and materials. The activity of Chinese manufacturing plants has fallen in the past month and is expected to remain depressed for months.”

