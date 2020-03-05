Coronavirus Panic: Man Sprays Disinfectant on Asian Train Passenger

Footage posted online shows a black man yelling at an Asian man and repeatedly telling him to “move,” before spraying him down with disinfectant while inside a moving train.

“Why is that? Why can’t I sit next to you?” the Asian man asked. “You better move. You’re being dumb right now,” the black man answered, standing up as if he was ready to strike the guy.

Is this a racist attack against the Asian individual caused by fears over the coronavirus?

On Monday, an Asian man was assaulted by a group of people in London who shouted, “I don’t want your coronavirus in my country,” as they kicked and punched him.

Jonathan Mok | Facebook

Another incident occured in Los Angeles, Calfiornia last month when Tanny Jiraprapasuke was verbally attacked by a man on a subway train.

“Chinese people are f***ing cool, but their f***ing hygiene? They have no hygiene. Their hygiene is f***ing disgusting, bro,” the man said.

On February 4th, the NYPD and the Hate Crime Task Force retweeted video of a Chinese woman allegedly being attacked in NYC for wearing a facemask.

A witness said she heard the man call the woman “a diseased bitch.”

