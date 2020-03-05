Coronavirus Panic: Man Sprays Disinfectant on Asian Train Passenger

Footage posted online shows a black man yelling at an Asian man and repeatedly telling him to “move,” before spraying him down with disinfectant while inside a moving train.

“Why is that? Why can’t I sit next to you?” the Asian man asked. “You better move. You’re being dumb right now,” the black man answered, standing up as if he was ready to strike the guy.

Is this a racist attack against the Asian individual caused by fears over the coronavirus?

On Monday, an Asian man was assaulted by a group of people in London who shouted, “I don’t want your coronavirus in my country,” as they kicked and punched him.

Another incident occured in Los Angeles, Calfiornia last month when Tanny Jiraprapasuke was verbally attacked by a man on a subway train.

“Chinese people are f***ing cool, but their f***ing hygiene? They have no hygiene. Their hygiene is f***ing disgusting, bro,” the man said.

Video shot [email protected] Happened on 2/1/2020. Headed home with a friend. He directed his coronavirus rant at me for 15 mins.There were other men on the train, they avoided eye contact with me. I felt trapped and scared. This was my first. #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus #IamNotAVirus pic.twitter.com/cjkMCoYvRa — tanny jiraprapasuke (@jiraprapasuke) February 5, 2020

On February 4th, the NYPD and the Hate Crime Task Force retweeted video of a Chinese woman allegedly being attacked in NYC for wearing a facemask.

A witness said she heard the man call the woman “a diseased bitch.”

The NYPD and the Hate Crime Task Force encourage the victim to report this incident to the police for a full investigation. https://t.co/4Qb4XHVj3Z — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) February 5, 2020

