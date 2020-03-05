Coronavirus Patient Zero in Italy Was Pakistani Migrant Who Refused to Self-Isolate

The man believed to be coronavirus patient zero in Italy is a Pakistani migrant refused to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus and continued to deliver food.

Health authorities asked the man to quarantine himself at his home in the Pavia area for two weeks, but he ignored the request and continued to work at a Chinese restaurant.

He then compounded the risk of spreading the virus by making home deliveries of Chinese food.

Authorities were alerted to the situation and the military intervened to return the man to his home.

“The Carabinieri have been busy reconstructing all the movements of the young man, in order to identify as many people as possible with whom he came into contact. In the meantime, the military has closed the Chinese restaurant,” reports Free West Media.

The migrant now faces up to 3 months in jail for failing to self-isolate under article 650 of the Italian penal code.

Italy has recorded a total of more than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus and 148 people have died. The country was the primary source of the virus spreading to numerous other European countries.

