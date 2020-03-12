Coronavirus Travel Ban: Eurocrat Complains Europe Is Trump’s ‘Scapegoat’, Slams ‘Nationalism’

The leader of a left-liberal group in the European Parliament has complained that President Donald J. Trump is treating mainland Europe as a “scapegoat” with the U.S. travel ban.

Dacian Cioloş, the former premier of Romania, is the chairman of the Renew Europe Group in which French President Emmanuel Macron’s progressive party sits.

He tweeted on Thursday morning to complain that the 30-day European travel ban — which excludes the UK and Ireland — would not halt the spread of the deadly China-origin pandemic, of which Italy has become an epicentre, calling instead for “global solidarity”.

He wrote: “Viruses know no border or nationalities. Nationalism and blame games are no antidote. This is a global crisis which requires global solidarity.

