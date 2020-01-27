Coronavirus Update: 44,000 Infected!

The number of coronavirus cases is probably ten times higher than is being reported by Chinese authorities.

Researchers say the pandemic will continue to spread rapidly across China’s major cities, peaking in “late April or early May” with “150,000 new cases” every day.

Meanwhile, the infection has already started spreading inside the United States as the CDC has now confirmed cases in AZ, CA, IL and WA.

Are you prepared?

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!