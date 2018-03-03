Corporate America Throws Weight Behind Gun Control

Corporate America is taking the lead on gun control as Congress slides back into gridlock on the issue.

Several major retailers have decided to impose new restrictions on firearm sales, while scores of companies have moved to cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The business moves underscore the growing sense that the political winds are shifting on gun control following the latest mass shooting at a Florida high school.

“This is the biggest signal to me that on this issue, there has been a tipping point,” said Rich Masters, head of North America crisis and issues management for Qorvis. “Companies don’t do this unless they know they are gonna be on fairly safe ground.”

Read more