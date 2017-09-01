Corporate-Owned Paul Ryan Begs Trump: Don't Scrap Dreamers Program

House Speaker Paul Ryan has urged President Trump not to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, calling for a more “humane solution.”

When asked about the DACA in a radio interview in his hometown of Wisconsin, Paul responded that Congress is working on a legislative solution to keep DACA rather than siding with Trump to get rid of the Obama-era program.

“I actually don’t think he should do that,” Ryan said on Friday. “I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix.”

Even though DACA has been targeted by Republicans as an executive overreach, Ryan is the highest profile Republican so far to offer support to protect “Dreamers” under DACA, which shields over 850,000 illegal immigrants brought into the US as children from deportation.

“President Obama does not have the authority to do what he did… we’ve made that very clear,” Ryan said in the radio interview.

“Having said all of that, there are people who are in limbo. These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know any other home. And so I really do believe that there needs to be a legislative solution.”

Ryan’s support for DACA, which is essentially amnesty, should come as no surprise considering his establishment status within the Republican elite, who prefer the cheap labor resulting from rampant illegal immigration.

It’s not just the Republican and Democrat elite, but massive corporations who also want to see DACA remain in place.

For example, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders organization, called FWD.us, recently released a study intending to show the hardships of ending DACA and how it would hurt the economy.

However, the study accidently revealed that potentially 700,000 jobs would open up for American citizens if DACA was repealed.

“No one should try to deport them just to make a political point, and the leaders threatening to take away their protections need to do the right thing,” Zuckerberg said last week in a Facebook post.

To Zuckerberg and other tech leaders, opening up job opportunities for American citizens is making a “political point” because it’s cheaper for tech companies to hire illegal and foreign workers rather than hire American workers.