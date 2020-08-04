Corporate Media Completely Ignored Story of Mother Killed by Black Lives Matter Supporters

The corporate and left-wing media completely ignored the story last month about a 24-year old mother, Jessica Whitaker, who was killed by Black Lives Matter supporters in Indianapolis, Indiana after an alleged argument over the term “All Lives Matter.”

Analysis by the nonpartisan bias-checker Ground News, which tracks coverage of news stories and assigns a “bias rating” to stories based on coverage or lack of coverage from partisan media, found that national coverage of the story came nearly exclusively from right-wing or center-right publications.

As Breitbart News reported, the story was originally reported by local media, but went largely ignored by the national press until it was picked up by the Gateway Pundit.

Read more

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Salvini Blasts 'Criminal' Italian Government as Thousands of Migrants Flood Islands

Salvini Blasts ‘Criminal’ Italian Government as Thousands of Migrants Flood Islands

Europewars Redirect
Comments
China Won't Allow Trump To "Steal" TikTok In "Smash & Grab" Deal

China Won’t Allow Trump To “Steal” TikTok In “Smash & Grab” Deal

Globalism
Comments

Under 30 Percent of Non-European Migrants Obey Orders to Leave EU

Europewars Redirect
comments

Europeans Are Waking Up to Government Covid Tyranny. Why Are We Still Asleep?

Globalism
comments

Doctors are not always right. But Twitter, Facebook & Google are pure evil for not even allowing alternative voices on Covid

Globalism
comments

Comments