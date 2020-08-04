Corporate Media Completely Ignored Story of Mother Killed by Black Lives Matter Supporters

The corporate and left-wing media completely ignored the story last month about a 24-year old mother, Jessica Whitaker, who was killed by Black Lives Matter supporters in Indianapolis, Indiana after an alleged argument over the term “All Lives Matter.”

Analysis by the nonpartisan bias-checker Ground News, which tracks coverage of news stories and assigns a “bias rating” to stories based on coverage or lack of coverage from partisan media, found that national coverage of the story came nearly exclusively from right-wing or center-right publications.

As Breitbart News reported, the story was originally reported by local media, but went largely ignored by the national press until it was picked up by the Gateway Pundit.

