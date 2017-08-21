CORRECTION TIME: Scarborough, Navarro, many others share old Gorka story that says he was fired

Image Credits: Military Assistance / Flickr.

Members of the blue-checkmark brigade are sharing an old AP story from May 1 titled, “Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka expected to leave White House, official says.”

Well, those officials were wrong back in May and it’s pretty careless of all these folks to share such an out-of-date article. Time for some corrections:

