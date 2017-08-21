CORRECTION TIME: Scarborough, Navarro, many others share old Gorka story that says he was fired

Members of the blue-checkmark brigade are sharing an old AP story from May 1 titled, “Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka expected to leave White House, official says.”

Well, those officials were wrong back in May and it’s pretty careless of all these folks to share such an out-of-date article. Time for some corrections:

If true, and Gorka's leaving, Kelly's doing a good job clearing a bunch of dangerous crazies from the WH…except 1. https://t.co/SoSTBQhlUH — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 20, 2017

Seb Gorka is reportedly leaving the Trump administration, leaving unanswered questions we're fighting to answer 1/3 https://t.co/N08XdvjOJA — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 20, 2017

Let's not forget that his wife, Katharine, still holds a spot in the WH https://t.co/GfaAfZV53F — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) August 20, 2017