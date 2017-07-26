Corrupt Mexican Officials Are to Blame for Illegal Human Smuggling Racket

Florida truck driver James Matthew Bradley isn’t the mastermind of the human smuggling ring that led to the grisly deaths of 10 illegal immigrants in his rig, which authorities found at a San Antonio Walmart over the weekend.

He’s just a cog in the machine.

Bradley may now face the death penalty for transporting up to 100 people crammed in the trailer of his 18-wheeler. But what about the open-borders overlords making a real killing off this insatiable racket?

I’m looking at you, America-bashing corruptocrats in Mexico.

