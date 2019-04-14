Cory Booker Admits Releasing Migrants In Sanctuary Cities Would 'Make Us Less Safe'

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker says that Americans would be “less safe” if illegal immigrants were released from locked detention centers into migrant-friendly American cities – a plan which President Trump has threatened to explore.

When asked by Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan whether Trump’s threat was an empty one, or if he was simply trying to create friction, Booker replied: “You say ‘friction’ — I say he’s trying to pit Americans against each other and make us less safe.”

NEWS: @CoryBooker said @realDonaldTrump is “trying to pit Americans against each other and make us less safe” by threatening to release undocumented immigrants from the border into sanctuary cities in an exclusive interview with moderator @margbrennan https://t.co/3DqCvXjMaA pic.twitter.com/y2vRStlcPr — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 14, 2019

Following reports that the White House had discussed releasing a flood if migrants into Democratic-controlled, undocumented-friendly sanctuary cities, President Trump on Friday said that he was “giving strong considerations” to the idea.

….The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Earlier Friday, the Washington Post and ABC News reported that the Trump administration had twiced pushed for transferring migrants to sanctuary cities, citing anonymous senior government officials familiar with the matter.

In response to taking detained migrants and placing them in the care of cities which have pledged to protect them, Democrats lashed out.

“The extent of this Administration’s cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated,” said Nancy Pelosi’s spokeswoman Ashley Etienne in a Friday statement. “Using human beings—including little children—as pawns in their warped game to perpetuate fear and demonize immigrants is despicable, and in some cases, criminal.”

Noting safety concerns, Pelosi’s aide added: “The American people have resoundingly rejected this Administration’s toxic anti-immigrant policies, and Democrats will continue to advance immigration policies that keep us safe and honor our values.”

Cory Booker says on @FaceTheNation that releasing illegal immigrants into sanctuary cities will "make us less safe." Nice to see some hypocritical elected Democrats telling the truth now that they face a flood of illegals in their cities. pic.twitter.com/oFxqMsqBUz — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 14, 2019

On Saturday night, President Trump said over Twitter that “The USA has the absolute legal right to have apprehended illegal immigrants transferred to Sanctuary Cities,” and demanded that “they be taken care of at the highest level, especially by the State of California, which is well known or its poor management & high taxes!”

Just out: The USA has the absolute legal right to have apprehended illegal immigrants transferred to Sanctuary Cities. We hereby demand that they be taken care of at the highest level, especially by the State of California, which is well known or its poor management & high taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

On Sunday Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) – chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said that he doesn’t “see a legal way” to release undocumented immigrants into sanctuary cities.

“More importantly, this is again his manufactured chaos he’s created over the last two years on the border,” said Thompson. “Before Donald Trump took office, we had a situation that was manageable. We had spikes, but it also went down, but what we have now is a constant pushing of the system so that it doesn’t work.”

Thompson added that transferring the migrants to sanctuary cities was “not about keeping the country safe, but about partisan politics and wantonly inflicting cruelty.”

Perhaps Thompson could explain how taking migrants out of locked facilities and placing them in the care of sanctuary cities constitutes cruelty?

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the idea “asinine” – adding that it is “unserious,” “illegal,” and “sophomoric.”

“It really is the sophistry of adolescence. It’s not serious. It lacks any rationale. It’s insulting to the American people and to the intelligence of the American people. It’s un-American. It’s illegal. It’s immoral. It’s rather pathetic. I don’t know what more I can say,” said Newsom.

Dems – Sanctuary cities: “compassionate and humane” Also Dems – Releasing illegals into sanctuary cities: “uncompassionate and inhumane” Dems – Green New Deal: “critical to Earth’s survival” Also Dems – Voting on Green New Deal: “GOP stunt” Any questions? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 13, 2019

