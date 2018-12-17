Cory Booker Assures Tolerant Libs In Prep For 2020: 'I'm Heterosexual'

Potential 2020 Democratic contender Cory Booker (N.J.) addressed rumors about his sexuality in a recent interview, assuring his base that he was straight.

“I’m heterosexual,” Booker told The Philadelphia Inquirer last week. “Every candidate should run on their authentic self, tell their truth, and more importantly, or mostly importantly, talk about their vision for the country.”

“I’ve always trusted the voters enough to evaluate me on the content of my character, quality of my ideas, and my ability to do the job,” he added.

