Cory Booker Assures Tolerant Libs In Prep For 2020: 'I'm Heterosexual'

Image Credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Yahoo Finance.

Potential 2020 Democratic contender Cory Booker (N.J.) addressed rumors about his sexuality in a recent interview, assuring his base that he was straight.

“I’m heterosexual,” Booker told The Philadelphia Inquirer last week. “Every candidate should run on their authentic self, tell their truth, and more importantly, or mostly importantly, talk about their vision for the country.”

“I’ve always trusted the voters enough to evaluate me on the content of my character, quality of my ideas, and my ability to do the job,” he added.

But according to leftist politically correct dogma, that doesn’t apply if you’re straight, white, male, or a Trump supporter.


Related Articles

Democrats Are Losing Their Minds Over The Border Wall

Democrats Are Losing Their Minds Over The Border Wall

U.S. News
Comments
Trump: Biased News Should Be "Tested In Courts"

Trump: Biased News Should Be “Tested In Courts”

U.S. News
Comments

Michael Cohen to Stay in One of America’s “Cushiest Prisons”

U.S. News
comments

WaPo Reporter: FBI And CIA Sources Say They Doubt Major Dossier Allegation

U.S. News
comments

ICE Arrests 6.5K Convicted Murderers, Sex Offenders Illegal Aliens This Year

U.S. News
comments

Comments