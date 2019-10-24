CORY BOOKER: Hillary ‘needs to play leadership role’ in 2020

Just days after former first lady Hillary Clinton alleged one of the Democratic candidates for president is a “Russian asset,” another vying to take on Trump in 2020 said he’s “looking forward” to her playing a more prominent role in the election.

“Asked about the role @HillaryClinton should play going forward in the 2020 presidential campaign, @CoryBooker tells reporters in NH that ‘she needs to play a leadership role in our party going forward and I’m looking forward to her doing so,’” New Hampshire political reporter Paul Steinhauser posted to Twitter, along with a video of the exchange.

The question comes amid increasing speculation that Clinton is planning to mount a third presidential campaign to set up a rematch with Trump next year, a notion that she’s repeatedly refused to disavow.

“She’s an extraordinary statesperson in our party. This is one of the most successful secretaries of state easily in my lifetime, not to mention someone who has had a career as a United States senator, first lady of real accomplishment and achievement,” Booker said in the video.

Others are urging Clinton to join the Democratic presidential primary.

Last week, Clinton alleged without evidence in a podcast with former Obama aide David Plouffe that Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is “the favorite of the Russians,” who are “grooming her to be the third party candidate” to ruin the election for Democrats and ensure Trump’s re-election.

“They’re going to do the third party again. And I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody (Gabbard) who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said. “She’s the favorite of the Russians, they have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. And that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not, because she’s also a Russian asset.”

The baseless allegation earned immediate scorn from across the political spectrum, as well as a challenge from Gabbard for Clinton to get in the race, instead of pontificating from the sidelines.

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

“You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain,” Gabbard posted to Twitter.

“From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know – it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat that I pose,” she wrote. “It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

In recent weeks, Clinton has refused to ensures any of the Democrats currently in the race, despite several opportunities in media interviews, and instead urged her followers to “see who emerges” in the coming months, The American Mirror reports.

Clinton has also ramped up her criticism of Trump, launched a nonstop media tour purportedly to promote her new book about “gutsy women,” and repeatedly offered her take on how things might play out over the next year.

At a campaign stop in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, Clinton stressed that “all that matters is that we win” in 2020. She said all of the Democrats currently running are really great, “but at the end of the day, there are a lot of forecasters who are say, ‘look, if the economy stays in good shape and he’s not impeached, or he’s impeached but not convicted, it’s going to be very, very hard’ (to defeat Trump) because of all the advantages he will have …”

“I mean this is a really complicated political environment,” Clinton said, while also touting her decades of experience as a career politician.