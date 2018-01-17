Cory Booker Uses Misleading Terror Data To Attack Trump

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker tore into Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on the supposed misdeeds of the Trump administration during a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

One of the particular points of contention for Booker was how the White House allegedly ignores America’s white supremacists, whom the senator argued were more dangerous than Islamic militants.

The New Jersey Democrat cited a 2017 report published by the Government Accountability Office that purports to show that out of 85 extremist attacks that resulted in victim deaths since 9/11, 73 percent were committed by right-wingers.

In Booker’s dramatic monologue, he claimed that all of these attackers held “bigoted, hateful ideas about minorities” and implied he wanted 73 percent of the DHS’s time spent tracking down these far-right extremists.

