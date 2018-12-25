Could extraterrestrial sugar help explain how life began on Earth?

Image Credits: Gunilla G/Flickr.

Scientists have discovered derivatives of life’s building blocks in carbon-rich meteorite samples, a first.

They also showed how biological compounds can form in interstellar space. These new findings support the theory that life on Earth originated with help from cosmic impacts.

Sugars and sugar derivatives are essential to life on Earth. But they, along with amino acids and other organic molecules, can be found in space as well, on asteroids and comets. Scientists have suggested that objects in space may have fallen to Earth and delivered the compounds that would spark biological processes on our planet.

Read more


Related Articles

50 Years Ago: Apollo 8 in Lunar Orbit

50 Years Ago: Apollo 8 in Lunar Orbit

Science & Tech
Comments
Krakatoa Alert: Another Eruption Could Potentially Kill Millions And Significantly Lower Global Temperatures For 5 Years

Krakatoa Alert: Another Eruption Could Potentially Kill Millions And Significantly Lower Global Temperatures For 5 Years

Science & Tech
Comments

TRIPLETS all become autistic within hours of vaccination… see shocking video that has the vaccine industry doubling down on lies and disinfo

Science & Tech
Comments

DEATHBLOW! Bill Introduced To Strip Big Tech Of Immunity

Science & Tech
Comments

Hubble’s Cosmic Holiday Wreath

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments