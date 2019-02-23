Could Smollet Have Gotten Away With It Without Alex Jones?

Tom Pappert explores the idea that Jussie Smollett, the world renowned hate crime hoaxer, could have possibly gotten away with deceiving the American people if it were not for media platforms like Alex Jones’ Infowars who are always asking questions about world events and mainstream media reports.

This is why Big Tech wants Infowars wiped from the web: it’s the tip of the spear against fake news, hoaxes, and attacks by the globalists, Hollywood, and the media.

