Coulter On Trump's DACA Pivot: 'I Guess You Forgot The Angel Moms After All'

Ann Coulter blasted Donald Trump for pivoting on DACA and suggesting he want Congress to give amnesty to illegals.

“I guess you forgot the Angel Moms after all,” Coulter said Wednesday on Mark Simone’s radio show. “You forgot Jamiel Shaw, all the people you promised you would never forget, and you ‘would put Americans first,’ and you ‘would not grant an amnesty.'”

“And do not be fooled Mark Simone, this is %100 amnesty across the board for all illegal aliens” Coulter said.

Coulter also tweeted on Trump’s backstab:

Possible 2020 slogan: "I broke my promises, betrayed my friends & used my office to help my family, but, hey — at least I'm not Hillary!" https://t.co/pz3LxfVgFI — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 6, 2017

That's great. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump wants COMPREHENSIVE IMMIGRATION REFORM! Exactly what he used to denounce. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 5, 2017

Trump's landmark, election-winning immigration speech, 8/31/16: ENFORCEMENT 1ST! We can't even discuss amnesty until we have a wall! pic.twitter.com/mSnz95qnhe — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 5, 2017

Weird how Huckabee Sanders obsessively attacks congress. Trump's not going to get out of betraying voters on the wall by blaming congress. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 5, 2017

Huckabee Sanders is calling for Congress to pass amnesty. NICE! That's just what you won on, Mr. President! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 5, 2017