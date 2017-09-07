Coulter On Trump's DACA Pivot: 'I Guess You Forgot The Angel Moms After All'

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Ann Coulter blasted Donald Trump for pivoting on DACA and suggesting he want Congress to give amnesty to illegals.

“I guess you forgot the Angel Moms after all,” Coulter said Wednesday on Mark Simone’s radio show. “You forgot Jamiel Shaw, all the people you promised you would never forget, and you ‘would put Americans first,’ and you ‘would not grant an amnesty.'”

“And do not be fooled Mark Simone, this is %100 amnesty across the board for all illegal aliens” Coulter said.

Coulter also tweeted on Trump’s backstab:


