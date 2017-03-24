COULTER: Trump Must Focus On Core Promises, Reject Paul Ryan Agenda

In an appearance on Fox News, Ann Coulter expressed her concern that President Donald Trump is getting sucked into the all-too-familiar Republican quagmire, and instead needs to drive his own agenda straight through the Establishment opposition.

“They seem to be Paul Ryan’s priorities, and also just the standard GOP corporatist stuff,” she told Tucker Carlson. “What made Donald Trump stand apart from the crowd – and apart from the crowd of every presidential candidate for the last 20 years – was immigration, trade, infrastructure, building a wall – obviously that was very, very popular.”

“A lot of people haven’t been listened to all this time, and look – I like tax cuts, I would love to have my taxes cut – but [only] 50% of the people even pay taxes.”

She went on to expose the absurdity of Ryan’s ‘Obamacare Lite’ as hardly an acceptable replacement for the so-called ‘Affordable Care Act,’ which Trump promised to repeal and replace as a core tenet of his campaign platform.

“To listen to them all talking about how, ‘Congress is going to give us these things’ – no, Congress can give us nothing,” she said in exasperation. “The free market can give us things.”

“And they’re coming up with the premiums? Who would be better to come up with the premiums: someone whose business it is, who needs to come up with a good premium to compete to get my business, and who has disease specialists and actuarial specialists – or politicians in Washington?”

GOP bill also keeps "insurance marketplaces." HOW WOULD AN AMERICAN COMPANY EVER FIGURE OUT HOW TO SELL A PRODUCT WITHOUT CONGRESS? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2017

Carlson moved on to the topic of immigration, citing open borders regressives’ flat refusal to acknowledge the connection between the rampant inflow from third-world countries and the horrific crimes committed by these invaders – like last week’s appalling gang rape of a 14-year-old Maryland girl by two ‘classmates,’ aged 17 and 18, from El Salvador and Guatemala.

“Immigration policy is the definition of something we can control – who comes into the country,” Coulter responded. “There are all these Americans who wouldn’t have dead children, who wouldn’t be raped, who wouldn’t be dead themselves… or addicted to heroin, but for our immigration policy.”

“That’s something we can change, so let’s change it.”

Coulter concluded by reminding viewers that Paul Ryan was the vice presidential candidate on a losing ticket, and that Republican leadership should take a hint and get behind Trump’s policies and agenda if they want to remain in office.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter