Coulter Turns On Trump: POTUS "Dead In The Water If He Doesn't Build That Wall"

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter warned in an interview aired Tuesday that the President is “Dead in the water” if he doesn’t get the border wall built, declaring that Trump is engaging in ‘self preservation’ by keeping the government shut down.

“More Americans die from drug overdose every year than died in the entire course of the Vietnam War, and the vast majority of those drugs are being brought in because we have a wide open border,” Coulter said, noting that she was “not going to complain” that the President shut down the government over immigration.

“I care more about that than I care about the Yosemite gift shop being open.” she added.

When asked by Vice why Trump is “digging his heels” on the wall Coulter replied: “It is self-preservation because he is dead in the water if he does not build that wall. Dead, dead, dead.”

Coulter went on to argue that Trump’s refusal to relent could be a response to criticism that he has been pandering to “Manhattan elites”.

“For 18 months, he said all the right things. He never cared about what Manhattan elites said, and then, bam, Election Day 2016 — suddenly all he wants is the approval of Manhattan elites. Who could have seen that coming?” Coulter declared.

She continued, declaring that Trump has “screwed up” in the first two years of his presidency by not getting the wall built, adding that now “with three seconds on the clock, he’s finally throwing the ball.”

Coulter further criticized Trump as the “worst negotiator God ever created” for not reaching an agreement with Democrats, and claimed that Trump’s own claim of being a world class negotiator “turns out [to] have been exaggerated.”

Coulter predicted in her latest book In Trump We Trust, that the President would “fold” on the wall negotiations, and that the fallout would lead to the next president being a Democrat.

During a podcast interview with The Daily Caller last month, Coulter urged that Trump’s presidency would be a “joke” if he gave in to Democrats by signing a funding bill without the money to build a wall.

“Trump will just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populists for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever,” Coulter stated, adding that she would not vote for Trump in 2020 without progress on the wall.

The leftist media and Democrats are obsessed with painting up Coulter, along with other conservative media figures such as Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity as controlling the Trump presidency.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) on Tuesday called for Coulter to tell Trump that “it’s OK” to fully reopen the federal government.