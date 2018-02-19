Council Of Europe Slams Crime Wave Sweden For Not Taking MORE Migrants

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muiznieks has criticised Sweden for not taking in enough migrants, saying that more chain migration — or ‘family reunification’ — would “help integration”.

Muiznieks argued that Sweden should allow in more migrants, claiming that the emergency of the 2015 migrant crisis, which saw Sweden take in more migrants per capita than any other western European country, was over, Aftonbladet reports.

“Sweden has been quite generous to refugees and asylum seekers, but this emergency situation introduced years ago is no longer needed and you can return to your traditional, better policy on refugees and asylum seekers,” Muiznieks said.

The Latvian-American said that chain migration was an especially good way to bring in new migrants, saying: “You should not limit the rights to family reunification.”

