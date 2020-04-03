County Launches Website For Citizens To Report Neighbors Violating "Stay-at-Home" Order

Residents of Sedgwick County, Kentucky are being encouraged to report their neighbors to police if they catch them defying the state’s “stay-at-home” order.

The county has set up a website for nosy citizens to tattle on their countrymen.

“If it is determined that a non-essential business is operating or a non-essential activity is occurring, they will be contacted as appropriate,” according to the website.

Violating the state’s “stay-at-home” order, in place from March 30 through April 19, is considered a misdemeanor crime.

Many people around the world grew up hearing horror stories of German citizens telling the SS where Jews were being hidden and it appears America is heading towards a similar dystopian society.

Watch the KWCH 12 news report below for more information:

