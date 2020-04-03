County Launches Website For Citizens To Report Neighbors Violating "Stay-at-Home" Order

Image Credits: tirc83 | Getty.

Residents of Sedgwick County, Kentucky are being encouraged to report their neighbors to police if they catch them defying the state’s “stay-at-home” order.

The county has set up a website for nosy citizens to tattle on their countrymen.

“If it is determined that a non-essential business is operating or a non-essential activity is occurring, they will be contacted as appropriate,” according to the website.

Violating the state’s “stay-at-home” order, in place from March 30 through April 19, is considered a misdemeanor crime.

Many people around the world grew up hearing horror stories of German citizens telling the SS where Jews were being hidden and it appears America is heading towards a similar dystopian society.

Watch the KWCH 12 news report below for more information:

Gov. Phil Murphy has given New Jersey State Police orders to take N95 masks, ventilators and other personal protective equipment that health care facilities need in their race to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Half a Million Chinese People Entered America at the Height of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Half a Million Chinese People Entered America at the Height of the Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. News
Comments
AOC Calls For Coronavirus "Reparations" For Black People

AOC Calls For Coronavirus “Reparations” For Black People

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker: The New York Times’ coronavirus coverage can be explained in 4 steps

U.S. News
comments

New York City Is Running Out Of Places To Put All The Dead Bodies

U.S. News
comments

Hundreds of Journalists Are Being Labelled Non-Essential, Laid Off or Given Reduced Salaries

U.S. News
comments

Comments