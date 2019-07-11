Coup Attempt Thwarted in Sudan - Military Rulers

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council announced on Thursday that a coup attempt had been thwarted in the country.

“A coup attempt has been thwarted,” the announcement aired by the Sudanese television said.

No further details or the names of those who tried to carry out the coup were provided.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on 11 April, in which then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The Transitional Military Council took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years.

Protesters have reportedly remained in the streets demanding that the military immediately yield power to a civilian authority.

