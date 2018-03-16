Coup: Dems Looking to Dump Pelosi

A coup is brewing inside the Democratic Party as members look to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with a new House Minority Leader.

In fact, even Pelosi’s seat is in jeopardy because she’s facing THREE Democratic challengers in her next election, all of whom are more in tune with the rising far-left ideologies of the Bay Area.

Pelosi is also facing concerns over her state of health, especially after she confused President Trump with George W. Bush during a speech.

According to the NTK Network:

“Democrat Conor Lamb, who won Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district special election on Tuesday, was successful in part because of a direct-to-camera ad in which he said he would not support Pelosi as leader of the House Democratic caucus.”

This suggests it’s getting safer for Democrats to publicly defy Pelosi.

Another problem with Pelosi is that she’s the same vintage as Hillary Clinton, which makes her toxic by association because Democrats are also trying to pressure Clinton to step out of the spotlight.

According to the New York Post:

“Clinton also said that women who voted for Trump were too dumb to make up their own minds, and had been brainwashed by “ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.

Weary Democrats said they had had enough, and that her clueless comments were reminiscent of her description in the campaign of many Trump supporters as a ‘basket of deplorables,’ a slur that cemented her image as an out-of-touch Beltway elitist.”

Of course, a change in Democratic leadership might encourage pro-Trump Republicans to avoid getting too complacent.

