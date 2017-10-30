Couple Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting Die In Car Crash

A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in an auto crash a half mile away from their home.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County, California, on Oct. 16 and burst into flames.

The Carvers were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when the massacre started. Dennis Carver jumped on top of his wife to shield her from bullets.

