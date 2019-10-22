Court Allows Chemical Castration of 7-Year-Old Boy, Forces Father to Take Classes on Transgenderism

A Texas father lost a court case this week, forcing him to accept his 7-year-old son as a girl and allow the child’s mother to start giving him puberty blockers.

Eventually, the mother wants the boy to fully “transition” from male to female.

Jeffrey Younger, the father, has been fighting to protect his son from what equates to chemical castration for nearly a year.

The boy’s mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, has been dressing the child in girl’s clothes and telling him he’s a girl, according to the child.

The ruling by the jury will likely require Younger to call his son by she/her pronouns and to attend a class on transgenderism.

11 of 12 jurors decided to grant Sole Managing Conservatorship of the couple’s twin boys to Georgulas, and on Monday, Judge Kim Cooks will deliver rulings on possession, child support, and more.

Dr. Georgulas is requesting Mr. Younger’s visits be supervised and that the number of overnight stays the boys get with him be reduced.

The mother also asked that Younger be prohibited from calling his son “James” and instead, forced to address him as “Luna.”

In fact, Georgulas has specifically asked the father not bring “James” around people who do not “affirm” him as a girl.

Younger argues his ex-wife is transitioning the child against his will and voices concerns about his mental and physical health.

Life Site News cites the Mayo Clinic’s list of possible side effects of cross-sex hormone therapy treatments as the following:

A blood clot in a deep vein (deep vein thrombosis) or in a lung (pulmonary embolism)

High triglycerides, a type of fat (lipid) in your blood

Gallstones

Weight gain

Elevated liver function tests

Decreased libido

Erectile dysfunction

Infertility

High potassium (hyperkalemia)

High blood pressure (hypertension)

Type 2 diabetes

Cardiovascular disease, when at least two other cardiovascular risk factors are present

Excessive prolactin in the blood (hyperprolactinemia) or a condition in which a noncancerous tumor (adenoma) of the pituitary gland in the brain overproduces the hormone prolactin (prolactinoma)

In fact, the FDA recently found that over 6,000 people died in a seven-year span from one puberty-blocking drug alone.

In 2017, a study monitoring the cognitive effects of sex hormones on an 11-year-old child showed a significant decrease in IQ points after hormone disruptors were administered.

Infowars’ David Knight interviewed Mr. Younger in November of 2018:



David Knight talked with Younger again during an in-studio appearance in April of 2019:

Life Site reporter Madeleine Jacobs breaks down the ruling in the video below:



