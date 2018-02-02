Court Decision: German Mosque Must Stop Broadcasting Call to Prayer

A mosque in northwest Germany may no longer broadcast its Friday midday call to prayer by loudspeaker for now after a local court upheld a challenge by a couple who live nearly 1 km (1,000 yards) away.

The Gelsenkirchen administrative court found that the town of Oer-Erkenschwick had not assessed the local Muslim community’s request properly in 2013, but a court spokesman said on Friday that this did not prevent the mosque making a new application.

The local Christian couple had argued that the call to prayers violated their own religious rights.

