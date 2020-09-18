Court Docs: Trump Offered Assange Deal If He Revealed Source of DNC Hack

President Trump offered Wikileaks founder Julian Assange a deal to avoid extradition and to “get on with his life” if he revealed the source of the 2016 DNC hack, according to Daily Mail.

During a hearing at London’s Old Bailey courthouse on Friday, Assange attorney Jennifer Robinson said Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Trump associate Charles Johnson pitched the idea in August of 2017.

The pair allegedly showed up at the Ecuadorian embassy in London where Assange was staying at the time and told the whistleblower President Trump approved of the meeting.

“Congressman Rohrabacher explained he wanted to resolve the ongoing speculation about Russian involvement in the Democratic National Committee leaks to WikiLeaks, which were published by WikiLeaks and other media organisations in 2016,” Robinson told the court.

“He stated that he regarded the ongoing speculation as damaging to US-Russian relations, that it was reviving Cold War politics, and that it would be in the best interests of the US if the matter could be resolved. He and Mr Johnson also explained that any information from Mr Assange about the source of the DNC leaks would be of interest, value and assistance to Mr Trump.”

Rohrabacher and Johnson allegedly pitched Assange a “win-win situation” where he could leave the embassy and “get on with his life” with a promise not to be extradited to the US.

To solidify the deal, Assange would have to “identify the source for the 2016 election publications in return for some kind of pardon, assurance or agreement which would both benefit President Trump politically and prevent US indictment and extradition.”

The Trump messengers told Julian they’d report back to President Trump following the meeting.

Despite the gracious offer, Robinson maintains Assange did not reveal his source to Johnson and Rohrabacher.

Assange is currently being held at the British HM Prison Belmarsh after the Ecuadorian Embassy kicked him out for allegedly breaking the Bail Act.

This Julian Assange extradition hearing is ongoing.

