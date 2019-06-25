Court Overturns Ruling Forcing Disabled Pregnant Woman to Have Abortion

A British court on Monday overruled a lower court’s ruling that would have forced a mentally disabled woman to undergo an abortion 22 weeks into her pregnancy.

The reversal came after the mother of the woman, who’s a former midwife, appealed the initial court ruling last Friday in which the judge said abortion was “in the best interests” of the pregnant woman.

The appeal court judges Lord Justice McCombe, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Jackson said they will disclose the reasons for overturning the decision at a later time, the Guardian reported.

