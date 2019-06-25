Court Overturns Ruling Forcing Disabled Pregnant Woman to Have Abortion

Image Credits: Marilyn Nieves / Getty Images.

A British court on Monday overruled a lower court’s ruling that would have forced a mentally disabled woman to undergo an abortion 22 weeks into her pregnancy.

The reversal came after the mother of the woman, who’s a former midwife, appealed the initial court ruling last Friday in which the judge said abortion was “in the best interests” of the pregnant woman.

Fat Camera / Getty Images

The appeal court judges Lord Justice McCombe, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Jackson said they will disclose the reasons for overturning the decision at a later time, the Guardian reported.

